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Dr. Jason Dean | Brave TV - Aug 10, 2023 - Ecuador Trump Candidate Assassinated - Tied to Julian Assange Wikileaks! Obama Fantasizes about Gay Men.
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11 views • August 15, 2023

The right-wing presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was assassinated at a campaign rally on Wednesday.
According to reports, Fernando Villavicencio was shot three times in the head.
The scene also contained a grenade.
Fernando Villavicencio, a candidate for the presidency of Ecuador, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Quito at a campaign event. Applicants from the capital were attacked in a school. Among the opponents to Guillermo Lasso's succession on August 20, Villavicencio, who most polls place fourth or fifth, presented himself as a battering ram against corruption.
Until the Assembly's dissolution, the 59-year-old politician served on the audit commission. Due to the fact that Lasso's impeachment commission issued a report favorable to the president that was not supported by other legislators, he was criticized for his actions. As the country is suffocating under an unprecedented crisis, an attack occurs 11 days before the elections. The mayor of Manta, a key port for drug trafficking, and a candidate for the Assembly have been assassinated during the campaign.

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