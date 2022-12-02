Quo Vadis





Dec 1, 2022

In this video we share Our Lady of Zaro's Message to Simona for November 26, 2022:





I saw Mother: she was all dressed in white — on her head was a white veil and a crown of twelve stars, her hands were clasped in prayer and between them was a long holy rosary, made as if of drops of ice.





Mother’s feet were bare and were placed on the globe.





May Jesus Christ be praised…





My dear children, I am beside you on this sad day; the day after mudslides killed several people on the island of Ischia.





I love you with an immense love and I want to see you all saved.





I take you by the hand and lead you to Jesus: let yourselves be guided, my children.





My children, these are hard times, but also a time of expectation and great graces.





Pray, children, pray. Daughter, pray with me.





I prayed for a long time with Mother, then Mother resumed the message.





My children, I love you with an immense love and I want to see you all saved. Open your hearts to the Lord, praise Him and pray to Him. Do not turn away from the Holy Sacraments, my children; bend your knees before the Blessed Sacrament of the Altar. Pray, children, pray. Now I give you my holy blessing. Thank you for hastening to me.





The alleged Marian apparitions in Zaro di Ischia (an island near Naples in Italy) have been ongoing since 1994.





The two current visionaries, Simona Patalano and Angela Fabiani, receive messages on the 8th and 26th of each month, and Father Ciro Vespoli, who provides spiritual guidance to them, was himself one of a group of seers during the initial phase of the apparitions, before he became a priest.





The messages from Our Lady of Zaro may not be well known in the English-speaking world, but a case can be made for treating them seriously.





The Diocesan authorities are actively studying them and in 2014 established an official commission tasked, among other things, with collecting testimonies of healings and other fruits associated with the apparitions.





The visionaries and their apparitions, therefore, are therefore subject to intense scrutiny, and there have been no allegations of malpractice.





Thank you for supporting my channel.





May God bless you and keep you.





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rw_b0xbpS3w



