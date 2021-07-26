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Addicts and Sheepdogs In The 'Rona Age
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30 views • July 26, 2021
He's a good guy. I've known him for decades. We drifted the 1st time he chased the dragon. Once he cleaned up we reconnected and his life improved immensely. Sadly he has fallen off the wagon with no intent of chasing it back down. It's a sad but not common tale these days. I'm just hoping the next time I get a call it's from him and not about him.
We do what we can. This is the path we've chosen and the complexities of walking that road.
Thanks for coming by and watching.
Hit a button down below please.
Remember we need to be here for them if they want the help.
Be the Big 3 my friends
E.
Skal!
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
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https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
https://store.samhsa.gov/product/In-Brief-Substance-Use-and-Suicide-/sma16-4935
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6932a1.htm
We do what we can. This is the path we've chosen and the complexities of walking that road.
Thanks for coming by and watching.
Hit a button down below please.
Remember we need to be here for them if they want the help.
Be the Big 3 my friends
E.
Skal!
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
https://store.samhsa.gov/product/In-Brief-Substance-Use-and-Suicide-/sma16-4935
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6932a1.htm
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