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A Young Woman Speeks Out
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30 views • April 04, 2021
The Greta Thunberg Speech at the UN in September 2019 has inspired this young woman to offer her own message to religious leaders around the world...false religious leaders who have taken the name of Jesus in vain and promoted their own selfish kingdoms instead of the kingdom of heaven that Jesus preached. This is a warning to Christians as well as to the many false prophets of Christianity. Are you prepared for the return of Jesus? Judgement is coming, and if you hope to be counted as one of his followers, you will need a lot more than just TALK of faith in Jesus.
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