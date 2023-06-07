The greatest friend, ally, and common solidarity of the Chinese people in the US is the working-classes, because both of us have been routinely screwed over by the CCP and their partners here

https://gettr.com/post/p2j236ub27d

06/04/2023【NFSC 3rd Anniversary 】Natalie Winters (GETTR:@nataliegwinters), co-host & executive editor of Bannon's War Room: The greatest friend, ally, and common solidarity of the Chinese people in the United States is the working-classes in the United States, because both of us have been routinely screwed over by the Chinese Communist Party and their partners here in the United States. It is not an elite compromise. It's an elite merger.

06/04/2023【新中国联邦三周年】《战斗室》联合主持人、执行编辑娜塔莉·温特斯(GETTR:@nataliegwinters) ：中国老百姓在美国最伟大的朋友、盟友和共同的战友就是美国老百姓，因为我们都被中共及其美国同伙反复蹂躏。这不是精英之间的收买，这是精英的合谋。




