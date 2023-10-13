Create New Account
The Christian's Guide to Media Discernment + Fractured Christianity | EpisSOLO #24
channel image
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
2 Subscribers
4 views
Published Yesterday

I give my top 4 tips on how to tell if the news you are reading is guilty of bad & biased journalism. Then we look to Pastor John Benzinger for wisdom concerning a dire situation in the modern church.


LINKS discussed

https://www.10tv.com/article/news/nation-world/biden-targeting-trump-extremist-movement-as-he-makes-democracy-touchtone-in-reelection-bid/507-ba3f7c41-60db-4de8-bc0a-1488da243fc5


https://www.cbsnews.com/news/florida-ron-desantis-anti-trans-bills-ban-gender-affirming-care-minors-drag-shows/


https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/sep/16/lauren-boebert-apology-beetlejuice-video


https://timcast.com/news/woman-who-burned-down-wyoming-abortion-clinic-sentenced-to-five-years-in-prison/


https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/28/politics/dont-say-gay-bill-desantis-signs/index.html


https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/mar/28/dont-say-gay-bill-florida-ron-desantis


Benzinger Sermon: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lNYu6xJZ1jI&list=WL&index=21


DONATE TO THE SHOW

Venmo: @jesusandliberty

CashApp: $jesusandliberty


Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website

FOLLOW

Christians4liberty.com

Youtube: @jesusandliberty

Rumble: @jesusandliberty

Twitter: @jesusandliberty

Truth Social: @jesusandliberty

Instagram: @jesusandliberty

Keywords
fake newsnewschurchchurch unitychristian podcastbad journalismbest christian podcaststop christian podcastsgood christian podcastfractured christianityhow to spot fake news

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket