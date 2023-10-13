The Christian's Guide to Media Discernment + Fractured Christianity | EpisSOLO #24

I give my top 4 tips on how to tell if the news you are reading is guilty of bad & biased journalism. Then we look to Pastor John Benzinger for wisdom concerning a dire situation in the modern church.





LINKS discussed

https://www.10tv.com/article/news/nation-world/biden-targeting-trump-extremist-movement-as-he-makes-democracy-touchtone-in-reelection-bid/507-ba3f7c41-60db-4de8-bc0a-1488da243fc5





https://www.cbsnews.com/news/florida-ron-desantis-anti-trans-bills-ban-gender-affirming-care-minors-drag-shows/





https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/sep/16/lauren-boebert-apology-beetlejuice-video





https://timcast.com/news/woman-who-burned-down-wyoming-abortion-clinic-sentenced-to-five-years-in-prison/





https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/28/politics/dont-say-gay-bill-desantis-signs/index.html





https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/mar/28/dont-say-gay-bill-florida-ron-desantis





Benzinger Sermon: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lNYu6xJZ1jI&list=WL&index=21





