Litigation - Spencer Pratt - Sabotage Alberta

Why Do Americans Sue So Much?





The United States is known for its unique litigious nature, with lawyers being financially incentivized to resist reforms to the legal system. While the country is not the most litigious, it is already the most litigious society in the world, spending about 2.2% of gross domestic product, or roughly $310 billion a year, on torts. Americans sue more frequently than citizens do elsewhere, as evidenced by its per capita litigation rates.





A new book by law school faculty member David Engel debunks the commonly held belief that injured Americans have their attorney on speed-dial. The book argues that the US is not a hyper-litigious society, but rather a country with low regulations relative to other first world countries. This litigious trend began after financial strain caused by health issues and bad luck with small businesses.





The “all pay” nature of the American system explains why the United States has been dubbed the “litigious society”. The “all pay” nature of the American system explains why the United States has been dubbed the “litigious society”. The number of lawyers does not explain the geometric difference in litigation.





https://sportslawblogger.com/why-do-americans-sue-so-much.html









Superpower CEOs back Spencer Pratt for mayor as list of mega-donors grows





Reality-TV-star-turned-mayoral-candidate Spencer Pratt is rapidly gaining traction in the race to unseat incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, as a growing roster of high-profile tech executives, entertainment moguls and billionaire investors pour money into his long-shot campaign just days ahead of the June 2 primary.





Pratt — long known as an erratic, manipulative reality TV villain who thrived on drama and fractured friendships — has rebranded himself as an unlikely political contender after losing his Pacific Palisades home in last year’s Palisades Fire, which destroyed more than 18,000 structures.





He has since made anger over the disaster response central to his campaign, repeatedly accusing city leaders of “negligence.”





https://nypost.com/2026/05/15/us-news/superpower-ceos-back-spencer-pratt-for-mayor-as-list-of-mega-donors-grows/









Alberta judge quashed a petition calling for a separation referendum. What now?





Alberta is planning to appeal a court decision to scrap the pro-separation citizen initiative. What does this mean for a pro-separation question on the fall referendum?





https://edmontonjournal.com/news/local-news/premier-danielle-smith-vows-to-appeal-court-ruling-on-alberta-separation-petition-heres-what-you-need-to-know









Mark Carney warns Alberta's separation vote could trigger a Brexit-style crisis that Canada may struggle to undo for years: 'Very dangerous bluff'





https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/news/mark-carney-warns-albertas-separation-vote-could-trigger-a-brexit-style-crisis-that-canada-may-struggle-to-undo-for-years-very-dangerous-bluff/ar-AA244yUg









Ottawa finally wakes up to separatist dream of easy exit from Canada





Separatist leaders often make Alberta independence sound as easy as shutting the door when you head off to work.





They acknowledge no legal problems, no little complications from a thing called Canada. Just vote Yes to separation. Over and out.





The starkest expression came from the reliably radical David Parker, who posted to X on March 5: “Nothing is more laughable to me than the idea that Canadians think we are going to wait for them to tell us whether independence is ‘legal’ or not.





https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/braid-ottawa-finally-wakes-up-to-separatist-dream-of-easy-exit-from-canada/ar-AA22xMgz?cvid=6a1c3ab78bde4ef8b239e4f007264bed&ei=18



