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School World Order: Skills Racket To Advance Technocratic Globalization Of Corporatized Education
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52 views • February 10, 2021
Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode of Rotten to the Core Wednesday on Sons of Liberty to discuss the new ways that tyrants are usurping the Constitution to enslave you and your children in a Communist utopia.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/school-world-order-skills-racket-to-advance-technocratic-globalization-of-corporatized-education/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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