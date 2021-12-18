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Did Jesus Disagree with the Torah?
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22 views • December 18, 2021
Jesus said that Moses inserted his own opinion into the Torah. Clearly, Jesus did not view the Torah as the word of God, but as the words of Moses. So, why do people try to use Jesus to say that we need to go back to obeying the Torah.
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