Sydney Australia (1800’s) and the Lost Map of America
Sydney – Founded 1800’s
( It was FOUND earlier than that, it just lacked a population )
At a time of horse and cart, monstrous buildings all over the place – seems all the inhabitants were skilled stone masons with nothing else to do ? ?
Think of the logistics in a time of no roads or motorized vehicles.
and the ridiculous narrative is always, lots of Slaves / Convicts –
The Queen Victoria Building alone would be a Monumental tasks today. - .
. . . . . . . .
Source: Jon Levi . - .
