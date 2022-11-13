Sydney Australia (1800’s) and the Lost Map of America

Sydney – Founded 1800’s

( It was FOUND earlier than that, it just lacked a population )

At a time of horse and cart, monstrous buildings all over the place – seems all the inhabitants were skilled stone masons with nothing else to do ? ?

Think of the logistics in a time of no roads or motorized vehicles.

and the ridiculous narrative is always, lots of Slaves / Convicts –



The Queen Victoria Building alone would be a Monumental tasks today. - .

Source: Jon Levi . - .