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Elk at Riviera
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5 views • July 31, 2020
Hyno Designs Production: Elk at Riviera
The 1995 PGA Championship was the 77th PGA Championship, held August 10–13 at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, California. Steve Elkington shot a final round 64 (−7) and won his only major championship in a sudden-death playoff. Elkington sank a 20-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole (par 4, 18th) to defeat Colin Montgomerie.
The 1995 PGA Championship was the 77th PGA Championship, held August 10–13 at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, California. Steve Elkington shot a final round 64 (−7) and won his only major championship in a sudden-death playoff. Elkington sank a 20-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole (par 4, 18th) to defeat Colin Montgomerie.
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