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Live Up To The Truth You Have Attained
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4 views • September 12, 2019
Philippians 3:15–16 (CSB) — 15 Therefore, let all of us who are mature think this way. And if you think differently about anything, God will reveal this also to you. 16 In any case, we should live up to whatever truth we have attained.
In this video we are going to look at Paul's instructions for how to handle disagreements among Christians who have different perspectives from our own.
In this video we are going to look at Paul's instructions for how to handle disagreements among Christians who have different perspectives from our own.
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