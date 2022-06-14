On June 14, the war in Ukraine was marked by an attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the border region of Russia.

In the morning, explosions were reported in a military base near the village of Klintsy in the Bryansk region. Several shells hit the military base and residential buildings nearby. As a result, a civilian woman reportedly lost her leg.

At the same time, the AFU continue shelling civilians in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics. On June 13 alone, 80 volleys from AFU military positions were recorded. 620 units of various types of ammunition were used in the attacks.

Thirteen different settlements of the DPR were hit. A crowded market, a maternity hospital, a church and other civilian facilities were among the targets.

At least 5 civilians were killed during the day while 39 others were injured. There were children among the victims.

According to the DPR authorities, the daily number of civilian victims exceeded the losses of the DPR military on the front lines.

This tragedy remains beyond the attention of the mainstream media. Some of the European agencies even repeated Kiev’s lies, claiming that the attacks were carried out by Russian forces.

Meanwhile, fierce fighting continues on the Donbass front lines.

In the Kharkov region, Russian forces entered the outskirts of Stary Saltov from the northern direction and are trying to cut off the highway leading to Kharkov. Another Russian victory was claimed in the town of Rubezhnoye in the Kharkiv region, which came under control of Russian forces.

The AFU attempted to counterattack near Staritsa and Izbitsky, but were repulsed.

Ukrainian troops continue their attempts to slow down the Russian advance on the front lines between Izyum and Slavyansk. The AFU are trying to repel Russian forces from the town of Balakleya, but so far, to no avail.

After heavy clashes the village of Roty came under Russian control. According to preliminary reports, the town of Bogorodichne was also lost by the AFU.

In the city of Severodonetsk, Ukrainian units left in the industrial area lost their chances of salvation after the last bridge over the Seversky Donets River was destroyed on June 12.

Another trap for the AFU is closing in the town of Zolotoe. The settlement is controlled by Russian troops from three directions. The road leading to Lisichansk is under fire control of Russian-led forces.

On the Donetsk front, the joint forces are yet to repel the AFU away from the Donetsk outskirts. So far, civilians are continuing to be killed in Ukrainian terrorist attacks.

Thus, on June 13, the head of the DPR announced the upcoming reinforcement of joint forces, including those of the Russian Federation, aimed at stopping the shelling of civilians in the DPR and LPR.

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