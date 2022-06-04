DA Investigation of Alleged Stat Rape by Sheriff Cand. Wayne Woo 'Designed to Conceal Info'

PEDOPHILIA IN PLAIN SIGHT AGAIN! WAKE UP!Project Veritas released undercover footage exposing the Placer County Sheriff’s Department’s alleged improper actions while investigating claims of sexual misconduct involving a minor by Undersheriff and current candidate for Sheriff Wayne Woo.Cover Up? Former Chief Asst. Dist. Atty. Says Investigation into Alleged Statutory Rape by California Sheriff Candidate Wayne Woo was Conducted by Subordinate ‘In a Manner Designed to Conceal Information’ and ‘Objectively Inappropriate’• Placer County Sheriff candidate Wayne Woo “admitted to sexual relationship” with alleged minor, according to affidavit exclusively obtained by Project Veritas Action (PVA).• While the investigation determined the claim that the “alleged victim” was a minor was “unfounded,” the affidavit signed by former Chief Assistant District Attorney Charles Jeffrey Wilson notes the investigation was conducted by Woo’s subordinate “in a manner designed to conceal information” and was “objectively inappropriate.”• According to an affidavit exclusively published by Project Veritas Action, outgoing Placer County Sheriff Devon Bell should have referred a criminal complaint against Undersheriff Wayne Woo to the District Attorney’s office.The complaint alleged an inappropriate sexual relationship with a minor who attended ride-alongs with Woo. Bell instead investigated the matter internally and deemed the allegation to be unfounded because the victim’s permission slip indicated she was 18 years old. Project Veritas Action was unable to find evidence that the Sheriff’s office investigated her age beyond the permission slip.• The affidavit states the DA’s office, “was never asked to assist in the investigation, nor was a case referred to our office for review.” Project Veritas Action interviewed multiple witnesses in undercover footage who corroborated much of the information in Wilson’s affidavit.• According to the affidavit, Sheriff Devon Bell told the DA’s office that Woo admitted having a sexual relationship with the alleged victim, but it was when she was 18 and not underage.• Outgoing Sheriff Devon Bell, and The Sacramento Bee, which is Sacramento’s biggest newspaper by circulation, have endorsed Woo in Tuesday’s upcoming election for Sheriff.[SACRAMENTO– June 3, 2022] An investigation into allegations Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo had a “sexual relationship” with a minor was conducted by Woo’s subordinate “in a manner designed to conceal information” and to avoid “political embarrassment,” according to an affidavit from former Chief Assistant District Attorney Charles Jeffrey Wilson exclusively obtained by Project Veritas Action. In the affidavit, Wilson argues the investigation should have been conducted by an outside agency.Project Veritas Action received a tip about a possible inappropriate sexual relationship between a minor and Placer County Sheriff candidate, Wayne Woo. Through its investigation, Project Veritas Action obtained documents and an affidavit from Wilson which allege that outgoing Sheriff, Devon Bell, failed to refer the allegations “that are criminal in nature” against Woo “to an outside agency to conduct the investigation.” Wilson added, “The District Attorney’s Office was never asked to assist in this investigation, nor was a case referred to our office for review.”Bell instead investigated the matter internally and deemed the allegation to be unfounded, despite the sexual contact, because the victim’s permission slip used during a ride-along may have indicated she was 18 years old.Over the course of the investigation, Project Veritas Action interviewed multiple witnesses in undercover footage including former Deputy, Ryan Berry, who said the department “violated their own policy” because people subordinate to Woo conducted the investigation including “his captains, his lieutenants.”A former journalist for ABC 10 in Sacramento previously investigated this matter but was stonewalled at multiple points in her investigation. Her California Public Records request was denied.Woo has the endorsement of retiring Sheriff Devon Bell and his predecessor Ed Bonner, among other area elected officials.Woo is also endorsed by Sacramento’s largest newspaper by circulation, The Sacramento Bee.When approached by a Project Veritas Action journalist for comment, Woo denied the allegations.Sheriff Devon Bell and the Placer County Sheriff’s Department have yet to respond to requests for comment.8,983 views Jun 3, 2022Project Veritas Action241K subscribers