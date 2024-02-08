Create New Account
Alex Jones · BREAKING: Tucker Carlson Added To Ukrainian 'Kill List'
Published Yesterday

Alex Jones · BREAKING: Tucker Carlson Added To Ukrainian 'Kill List' After Interviewing Putin. Yes, they have a kill list, they can kill you if you’re on it. Ukraine killed Gonzalo Lira - We will never find justice for Gonzalo


@RealAlexJones

https://x.com/ElijahSchaffer/status/1755591196532207799?s=20

alex jonestucker carlsonputin interviewukraine kill list

