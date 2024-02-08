Alex Jones · BREAKING: Tucker Carlson Added To Ukrainian 'Kill List' After Interviewing Putin. Yes, they have a kill list, they can kill you if you’re on it. Ukraine killed Gonzalo Lira - We will never find justice for Gonzalo
@RealAlexJones
https://x.com/ElijahSchaffer/status/1755591196532207799?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.