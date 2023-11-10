They say Switzerland is the center of the Cabal - acting as a puppet master pulling all the strings like the Old Man in the Wizard of Oz - Criminal Bankers live there. True ? Probably

very interesting. I did not know much of this but do now. So the Rothchilds criminal Bankers - they also sit on one of the most beautiful properties in the World. I have been there. It is breathing. Too bad all these Criminals live there.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.