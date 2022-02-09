A Message to All Brighteon Viewers

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90 views • February 09, 2022
Why are you watching Brighteon instead of YouTube? Is it because YouTube has begun censoring content more and more, and you're looking for the truth? That's why I'm here. My YouTube channel (A Voice in the Desert) has been censored by YouTube for exposing the greatest conspiracy in the world today. Watch this video to find out what it is!
TO CONTACT: [email protected]
CREDITS.
01. hudumu centre kisumu by JOS PRODUCTION
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
02. Disparition Gao Zhinseng, avocat défenseur droits de l'homme en Chine by Aletr Jt
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
03. Huduma Mashinani- Initiative by Huduma Kenya to take public services to the grassroots by Huduma Kenya
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
04. Article from The Star newspaper: https://www.the-star.co.ke/siasa/2019-05-05-huduma-namba-cant-be-666-new-world-order-is-disintegrating/
Fair use
TO CONTACT: [email protected]
CREDITS.
01. hudumu centre kisumu by JOS PRODUCTION
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
02. Disparition Gao Zhinseng, avocat défenseur droits de l'homme en Chine by Aletr Jt
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
03. Huduma Mashinani- Initiative by Huduma Kenya to take public services to the grassroots by Huduma Kenya
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
04. Article from The Star newspaper: https://www.the-star.co.ke/siasa/2019-05-05-huduma-namba-cant-be-666-new-world-order-is-disintegrating/
Fair use
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