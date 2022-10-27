4 HD Warrior Started Carnivore diet to heal the gut for Huntington's Disease

Week 3 on a carnivore diet added coffee and ordered ancestral supplements brain and life blood to see if it helps. Started hanging to help bad shoulder. On top having Huntington's Disease I developed another autoimmune called Psoriasis on head knees and left elbow soon after changing over to my diet to 25% of to normal bad food. It's annoying but nothing compared to dealing with HD.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.