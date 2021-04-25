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YALE PUBLIC HEALTH PROFESSOR SAYS 60% OF NEW COVID-19 PATIENTS HAVE ALREADY RECEIVED VACCINE
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100 views • April 25, 2021
Wed Apr 21, 2021 - 6:34 am EST
Yale public health professor says 60% of new COVID-19 patients have received vaccine. 'Clinicians have been telling me that more than half of the new COVID cases that they’re treating are people who have been vaccinated,' said Dr. Harvey Risch.
American Professor of Epidemiology at Yale University revealed that the majority of people now coming down with COVID-19 have been vaccinated against the virus.
“Clinicians have been telling me that more than half of the new COVID cases that they’re treating are people who have been vaccinated,” said Dr. Harvey Risch. A professor at the Yale School of Public Health, Risch appeared on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” program and contrasted the public’s perception of the vaccines’ efficacy with that of the medical establishment.
Yale public health professor says 60% of new COVID-19 patients have received vaccine. 'Clinicians have been telling me that more than half of the new COVID cases that they’re treating are people who have been vaccinated,' said Dr. Harvey Risch.
American Professor of Epidemiology at Yale University revealed that the majority of people now coming down with COVID-19 have been vaccinated against the virus.
“Clinicians have been telling me that more than half of the new COVID cases that they’re treating are people who have been vaccinated,” said Dr. Harvey Risch. A professor at the Yale School of Public Health, Risch appeared on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” program and contrasted the public’s perception of the vaccines’ efficacy with that of the medical establishment.
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