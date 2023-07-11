https://gettr.com/post/p2lpwat2d5a

07/10/2023 Nicole on John Fredericks Show: The CCP has long been using the BGY strategy to buy power and access in the west. B stands for stealing technology, G stands for using money to corrupt politicians, and Y stands for sex bribes and honey trap. Why so many powerful people keep silent on CCP’s human rights atrocity and don’t want to decouple with the CCP, because they might have already been blackmailed by the CCP with sex tapes. It's all about corruption and money.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





07/10/2023 妮可做客John Fredericks Show：中共一直在利用“BGY战略”在西方收买权力和权限。“B”代表偷窃科学技术，“G”代表利用金钱腐蚀政客，“Y”代表性贿赂和美人计。为什么很多有权势的人对中共的人权暴行保持缄默，并反对与中共脱钩？因为他们很可能已经被中共利用性爱录像带进行敲诈。这一切都是关乎腐败和金钱。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





