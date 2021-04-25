The Lost Book OF Remedies The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies

304 color pages, paperback, improved print quality, and a lot more plant identification detailsThis unique book is written by Dr. Nicole Apelian, an herbalist with over 20 years of experience working with plants, and Claude Davis, a wild west expert passionate about the lost remedies and wild edibles that kept previous generations alive.The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies has color pictures of over 181 healing plants, lichens, and mushrooms of North America (2-4 pictures/plant for easy identification). Inside, you'll also discover 550 powerful natural remedies made from them for every one of your daily needs. Many of these remedies had been used by our forefathers for hundreds of years, while others come from Dr. Nicole’s extensive natural practice.This book was made for people with no prior plant knowledge who are looking for alternative ways to help themselves or their families.This lost knowledge goes against the grain of mainstream medicine and avoids just dealing with symptoms. Instead, it targets the underlying root cause and strengthens your body's natural ability to repair itself. With the medicinal herbal reference guide included, it’s very easy to look up your own condition and see exactly which herbs and remedies can help.Let me just offer you a small glimpse of what you’ll find inside:On page 145 learn how to make a powerful “relieving” extract using a common backyard weed. This plant acts directly on the central nervous system to help with all kinds of pain and discomfort.You'll also discover the most effective natural antibiotic that still grows in most American backyards (page 150).Turn to page 43 for the natural protocol Dr. Nicole is recommending for a wide range of auto-immune conditions, after falling prey to MS herself at age 29.I could go on and on because this book contains no less than 800+ other medicinal plants and natural remedies.for more click kit link .or+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++#The​ Lost Book OF Remedies,#lost​ book of remedies,#the​ lost book of remedies pdf,#the​ lost book of remedies reviews,#lost​ book of remedies pdf,# the lost book of remedies pdf free,# the lost book of remedies pdf free download,# lost book of remedies review,# the lost book of remedies used,# the lost book of remedies amazon,# the lost book of remedies free download,#the​ lost book of remedies ebay,# the lost book of remedies by claude davis,# the lost book of remedies hardcover,#lost​ book of home remedies,#the​ lost book of remedies physical,#lost​ book of remedies amazon,#the​ lost book of remedies pdf download,#lost​ book of herbal remedies,#lost​ book of herbal remedies review,#lost​ book of old remedies,#lost​ book of remedies by claude davis,#lost​ book of remedies claude davis,#lost​ book of remedies ebay,#lost​ book of remedies free download,#lost​ book of remedies free pdf,#lost​ book of remedies used,#lost​ book of remedies.com,#reviews​ on the lost book of remedies,#the​ lost book of herbal remedies pdf,#the​ lost book of herbal remedies used,#the​ lost book of natural remedies,#the​ lost book of remedies download,#the​ lost book of remedies for sale,#the​ lost book of remedies physical and digital,#where​ to buy the lost book of remedies,#The​ Lost Book Of Remedies