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The Lost Book OF Remedies The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies
Products review 2021
Products review 2021
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130 views • April 25, 2021
304 color pages, paperback, improved print quality, and a lot more plant identification details

This unique book is written by Dr. Nicole Apelian, an herbalist with over 20 years of experience working with plants, and Claude Davis, a wild west expert passionate about the lost remedies and wild edibles that kept previous generations alive.

The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies has color pictures of over 181 healing plants, lichens, and mushrooms of North America (2-4 pictures/plant for easy identification). Inside, you'll also discover 550 powerful natural remedies made from them for every one of your daily needs. Many of these remedies had been used by our forefathers for hundreds of years, while others come from Dr. Nicole’s extensive natural practice.

This book was made for people with no prior plant knowledge who are looking for alternative ways to help themselves or their families.

This lost knowledge goes against the grain of mainstream medicine and avoids just dealing with symptoms. Instead, it targets the underlying root cause and strengthens your body's natural ability to repair itself. With the medicinal herbal reference guide included, it’s very easy to look up your own condition and see exactly which herbs and remedies can help.

Let me just offer you a small glimpse of what you’ll find inside:
On page 145 learn how to make a powerful “relieving” extract using a common backyard weed. This plant acts directly on the central nervous system to help with all kinds of pain and discomfort.
You'll also discover the most effective natural antibiotic that still grows in most American backyards (page 150).
Turn to page 43 for the natural protocol Dr. Nicole is recommending for a wide range of auto-immune conditions, after falling prey to MS herself at age 29.
I could go on and on because this book contains no less than 800+ other medicinal plants and natural remedies.
for more click kit link .
https://kit.co/YESYOUCAN/health-fitne...
or
https://bit.ly/2Qxqhdp
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