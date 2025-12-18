WAR IS COMING & could be announced TONIGHT - Tucker Carlson with Judge Napolitano

Today Tucker stated that a WAR IS COMING and could be announced as soon as TONIGHT - Tucker Carlson with Judge Napolitano

Today on Judge Napolitano, Tucker Carlson stated that a WAR IS COMING and could be announced as soon as TONIGHT!

UPDATE: (False alarm, didn't happen tonight! - Cynthia)

"Members of Congress were briefed yesterday, that a war is coming, and it'll be announced in the address to the nation tonight at 9:00 PM Eastern by the President."

Adding:

💬🇻🇪 U.S. carrier aviation has been launched into the airspace near Venezuela.

The deployment includes an F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter, two EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft, and an E-2D Advanced Hawkeye carrier-based airborne early warning aircraft.

Adding:

Venezuela’s exports of crude oil and petroleum products continue as normal, despite acts of international piracy aimed at undermining the republic’s economic rights.

This was stated in a statement by Venezuela’s state oil and gas company, Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A.

Adding, from Julian Assange:

JULIAN ASSANGE FILED CRIMINAL COMPLAINT AGAINST NOBEL FOUNDATION OVER “INSTRUMENT OF WAR” PEACE PRIZE

📢WikiLeaks founder claims that giving the Award to María Corina Machado constitutes Misappropriation of the Peace prize and facilitation of war crimes under Swedish law.

➡️He filed a criminal complaint against the Nobel Foundation as an organization and 30 of its members, including the Chairperson Astrid Söderbergh Widding and Executive Director Hanna Stjärne.

➡️He also pointed out that their decision was in direct contradiction to the will of Alfred Nobel.

➡️He seeks the freeze of $1.18 million of pending transfers to Machado and the return of the medal.

➡️He claims Machado’s support for U.S. intervention in Venezuela is a disqualifying violation of Alfred Nobel’s will for peace.

➡️He cites U.S. military buildup (15,000+ troops, USS Gerald R. Ford) and Machado’s incitement, including oil reserves and other natural resources promised deals - in total value of $1.7 trillion.

➡️He requested official investigation, asset freeze, and/or potential ICC referral.



