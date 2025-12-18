WAR IS COMING & could be announced TONIGHT - Tucker Carlson with Judge Napolitano

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Tucker stated that a WAR IS COMING and could be announced as soon as TONIGHT - Tucker Carlson with Judge Napolitano
Today on Judge Napolitano, Tucker Carlson stated that a WAR IS COMING and could be announced as soon as TONIGHT!
UPDATE: (False alarm, didn't happen tonight! - Cynthia)
"Members of Congress were briefed yesterday, that a war is coming, and it'll be announced in the address to the nation tonight at 9:00 PM Eastern by the President."
Adding:
💬🇻🇪 U.S. carrier aviation has been launched into the airspace near Venezuela.
The deployment includes an F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter, two EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft, and an E-2D Advanced Hawkeye carrier-based airborne early warning aircraft.
Adding:
Venezuela’s exports of crude oil and petroleum products continue as normal, despite acts of international piracy aimed at undermining the republic’s economic rights.
This was stated in a statement by Venezuela’s state oil and gas company, Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A.
Adding, from Julian Assange:
JULIAN ASSANGE FILED CRIMINAL COMPLAINT AGAINST NOBEL FOUNDATION OVER “INSTRUMENT OF WAR” PEACE PRIZE
📢WikiLeaks founder claims that giving the Award to María Corina Machado constitutes Misappropriation of the Peace prize and facilitation of war crimes under Swedish law.
➡️He filed a criminal complaint against the Nobel Foundation as an organization and 30 of its members, including the Chairperson Astrid Söderbergh Widding and Executive Director Hanna Stjärne.
➡️He also pointed out that their decision was in direct contradiction to the will of Alfred Nobel.
➡️He seeks the freeze of $1.18 million of pending transfers to Machado and the return of the medal.
➡️He claims Machado’s support for U.S. intervention in Venezuela is a disqualifying violation of Alfred Nobel’s will for peace.
➡️He cites U.S. military buildup (15,000+ troops, USS Gerald R. Ford) and Machado’s incitement, including oil reserves and other natural resources promised deals - in total value of $1.7 trillion.
➡️He requested official investigation, asset freeze, and/or potential ICC referral.