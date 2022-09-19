Ukraine APU Shelled a Bus Stop in Donetsk. Many are Wounded and some Dead. - 091922

APU shelled a bus stop in Donetsk. Many are wounded, no official numbers as of now.

They shoot Himars near shops, a bank, bus stops and parking.Again heavy shelling of Donetsk. According to preliminary data, there are already 13 dead.

According to local reports, two children were among those killed today in Donetsk.

Since the beginning of the SMO, 440 civilians have died in the DPR alone, including 23 children.



From Cynthia. I saw some horrible images of ripped apart dead from this attack.







