Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ukraine APU Shelled a Bus Stop in Donetsk. Many are Wounded and some Dead. - 091922
30 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 2 months ago |

APU shelled a bus stop in Donetsk. Many are wounded, no official numbers as of now.

They shoot Himars near shops, a bank, bus stops and parking.Again heavy shelling of Donetsk. According to preliminary data, there are already 13 dead.

According to local reports, two children were among those killed today in Donetsk.

Since the beginning of the SMO, 440 civilians have died in the DPR alone, including 23 children.

From Cynthia. I saw some horrible images of ripped apart dead from this attack. 




Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket