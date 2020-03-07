1 Uncovering The Truth About Climate Change

This video is the first part in a series exploring the effects of climate change and other global developments lining up with Bible prophecy. Climate change emergency threatens the state of the planet and the future of all life. The majority of scientists from both secular and religious persuasions agree that something drastic needs to be done. However, despite significant evidence for global warming as a direct result of human impact on the environment, many people believe in a "climate change hoax" or "climate change conspiracy". People supporting this position argue that data collected by climate change scientists is misinterpreted or falsified. This video attempts to unravel the truth about man-made climate change in clear and simple terms.***End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.CreditsHard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)Climate change protesters march in Paris streetsAuthor Jeanne Menjoulet from Paris, FranceFive Reasons to be Optimistic about Climate Change by QACTVGLOBAL WARMING / CLIMATE CHANGE IS A HOAX by Gene TewConsensus on Consensus by UQx Denial101x Making Sense of Climate Science DenialClimate impacts...by TEDx TalksNatural disasters...by Compilation MasterThe age of Arctic sea ice by AGUGreta Thunberg...by 350.orgTrump Is Not a Scientist...by Bernie SandersSpecial Address by Donald J. Trump,...by World Economic Forum36C3 - Science for future? by media.ccc.deBerkeley Earth's Global Warming Movie for 2018 by Robert RohdeUQx DENIAL101x 5.2.2.1 Water vapor...by UQx Denial101x Making Sense of Climate Science Denial(BEST) Free Green Screen...by Easy CG ChannelA Brief History of CO2 Emissions by Potsdam InstituteHoney Suckers - Dharwad 11754128915[H] by Seeing SanitationEvolution of U.S. 2011 Heat Wave byAIRS, the Atmospheric Infrared Sounder is a spaceborne instrument onboard NAHundred of Dead Fish...by RealKarachiCoral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef by ANU TVKeppelbleachingBreaking News: 38 Dead Whales...by DI EAGLE NEWSNational geographic...by Nature WildlifeNavy personnel...by Royal Australian Navy2013-11 -1204-02 Surface Wind...by For the Curious4K, Falling Leaves Green Screen...by J STUDIOChoose Vegetarian! by Mercy For Animals MFA'No more coal mins near Mudgee'...by Kate AusburnBARCS Yard Sale, September 2007 by SneakerdogCRAZIEST BLACK FRIDAY SHOPPERS by Your Lifestyle'Heading for Extinction'...by Extinction RebellionAmazing Technology...by Cute XZ10 BRUSH TRANSITION...by Studio2.5Massive Glacier...WORDENVISION 420Pauline Hanson angrily rejects climate-bushfires link on Today