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#1 Uncovering The Truth About Climate Change
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25 views • March 07, 2020
This video is the first part in a series exploring the effects of climate change and other global developments lining up with Bible prophecy. Climate change emergency threatens the state of the planet and the future of all life. The majority of scientists from both secular and religious persuasions agree that something drastic needs to be done. However, despite significant evidence for global warming as a direct result of human impact on the environment, many people believe in a "climate change hoax" or "climate change conspiracy". People supporting this position argue that data collected by climate change scientists is misinterpreted or falsified. This video attempts to unravel the truth about man-made climate change in clear and simple terms.
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Credits
Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)
Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
Climate change protesters march in Paris streets
Author Jeanne Menjoulet from Paris, France
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi...
Five Reasons to be Optimistic about Climate Change by QACTV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bmd5...
GLOBAL WARMING / CLIMATE CHANGE IS A HOAX by Gene Tew
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Consensus on Consensus by UQx Denial101x Making Sense of Climate Science Denial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5bmyO...
Climate impacts...by TEDx Talks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pE7N3...
Natural disasters...by Compilation Master
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gq4TB...
The age of Arctic sea ice by AGU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J7x9l...
Greta Thunberg...by 350.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tALlM...
Trump Is Not a Scientist...by Bernie Sanders
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ERdx...
Special Address by Donald J. Trump,...by World Economic Forum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pi6gf...
36C3 - Science for future? by media.ccc.de
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tGyLC...
Berkeley Earth's Global Warming Movie for 2018 by Robert Rohde
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JObGv...
UQx DENIAL101x 5.2.2.1 Water vapor...by UQx Denial101x Making Sense of Climate Science Denial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9L49...
(BEST) Free Green Screen...by Easy CG Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kBORN...
A Brief History of CO2 Emissions by Potsdam Institute
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQ7S0...
Honey Suckers - Dharwad 11754128915[H] by Seeing Sanitation
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Evolution of U.S. 2011 Heat Wave by
AIRS, the Atmospheric Infrared Sounder is a spaceborne instrument onboard NA
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Hundred of Dead Fish...by RealKarachi
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABqxW...
Coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef by ANU TV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AkFev...
Keppelbleaching
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creativ...
Breaking News: 38 Dead Whales...by DI EAGLE NEWS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qeMfA...
National geographic...by Nature Wildlife
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2brv9...
Navy personnel...by Royal Australian Navy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y51aQ...
2013-11 -1204-02 Surface Wind...by For the Curious
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_qsET...
4K, Falling Leaves Green Screen...by J STUDIO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUhgZ...
Choose Vegetarian! by Mercy For Animals MFA
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
'No more coal mins near Mudgee'...by Kate Ausburn
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
BARCS Yard Sale, September 2007 by Sneakerdog
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
CRAZIEST BLACK FRIDAY SHOPPERS by Your Lifestyle
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iX4Lj...
'Heading for Extinction'...by Extinction Rebellion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n__y1...
Amazing Technology...by Cute XZ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIS8C...
10 BRUSH TRANSITION...by Studio2.5
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOSeU...
Massive Glacier...WORDENVISION 420
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u3q3g...
Pauline Hanson angrily rejects climate-bushfires link on Today
https://thenewdaily.com.au/news/natio...
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Credits
Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com)
Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/)
Climate change protesters march in Paris streets
Author Jeanne Menjoulet from Paris, France
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi...
Five Reasons to be Optimistic about Climate Change by QACTV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bmd5...
GLOBAL WARMING / CLIMATE CHANGE IS A HOAX by Gene Tew
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Consensus on Consensus by UQx Denial101x Making Sense of Climate Science Denial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5bmyO...
Climate impacts...by TEDx Talks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pE7N3...
Natural disasters...by Compilation Master
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gq4TB...
The age of Arctic sea ice by AGU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J7x9l...
Greta Thunberg...by 350.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tALlM...
Trump Is Not a Scientist...by Bernie Sanders
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ERdx...
Special Address by Donald J. Trump,...by World Economic Forum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pi6gf...
36C3 - Science for future? by media.ccc.de
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tGyLC...
Berkeley Earth's Global Warming Movie for 2018 by Robert Rohde
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JObGv...
UQx DENIAL101x 5.2.2.1 Water vapor...by UQx Denial101x Making Sense of Climate Science Denial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9L49...
(BEST) Free Green Screen...by Easy CG Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kBORN...
A Brief History of CO2 Emissions by Potsdam Institute
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQ7S0...
Honey Suckers - Dharwad 11754128915[H] by Seeing Sanitation
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Evolution of U.S. 2011 Heat Wave by
AIRS, the Atmospheric Infrared Sounder is a spaceborne instrument onboard NA
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Hundred of Dead Fish...by RealKarachi
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABqxW...
Coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef by ANU TV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AkFev...
Keppelbleaching
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creativ...
Breaking News: 38 Dead Whales...by DI EAGLE NEWS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qeMfA...
National geographic...by Nature Wildlife
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2brv9...
Navy personnel...by Royal Australian Navy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y51aQ...
2013-11 -1204-02 Surface Wind...by For the Curious
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_qsET...
4K, Falling Leaves Green Screen...by J STUDIO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUhgZ...
Choose Vegetarian! by Mercy For Animals MFA
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
'No more coal mins near Mudgee'...by Kate Ausburn
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
BARCS Yard Sale, September 2007 by Sneakerdog
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
CRAZIEST BLACK FRIDAY SHOPPERS by Your Lifestyle
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iX4Lj...
'Heading for Extinction'...by Extinction Rebellion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n__y1...
Amazing Technology...by Cute XZ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIS8C...
10 BRUSH TRANSITION...by Studio2.5
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOSeU...
Massive Glacier...WORDENVISION 420
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u3q3g...
Pauline Hanson angrily rejects climate-bushfires link on Today
https://thenewdaily.com.au/news/natio...
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