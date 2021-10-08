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Markers are Coming 08/10/2021
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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70 views • August 10, 2021
Slowly but surely we are pushed into a corner. Pastor Stan is going to share some ideas of the Mark of the Beast that you have never thought of before. We can not enter a building without a mask, you can not go see a doctor without a mask, we can not visit our loved ones in hospital without a mask. Is it really about a mask or are we being set up to take the Mark of the Beast?

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