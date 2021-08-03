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Many Fishers: 'Things Are Hoing To Get Worse': Dr. Anthony Fauci ABC News [02.08.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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110 views • August 03, 2021
They are preparing and promoting the rebellion and false light for the coming antichrist.
Put your Trust in Jesus Christ! His grace and peace be with you always!

Fauci news interview ABC News
11.6M subscribers
340,812 viewsAug 1, 2021
https://youtu.be/Jeyb4qoMrv4

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The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.

314 views Aug 2, 2021
Many Fishers
16.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/lQZv95VWA2k
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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