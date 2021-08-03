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Many Fishers: 'Things Are Hoing To Get Worse': Dr. Anthony Fauci ABC News [02.08.2021]
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110 views • August 03, 2021
They are preparing and promoting the rebellion and false light for the coming antichrist.
Put your Trust in Jesus Christ! His grace and peace be with you always!
Fauci news interview ABC News
11.6M subscribers
340,812 viewsAug 1, 2021
https://youtu.be/Jeyb4qoMrv4
Other Channels
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1Yz...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjf...
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://vid.me/ManyFish
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
314 views Aug 2, 2021
Many Fishers
16.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/lQZv95VWA2k
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw
Put your Trust in Jesus Christ! His grace and peace be with you always!
Fauci news interview ABC News
11.6M subscribers
340,812 viewsAug 1, 2021
https://youtu.be/Jeyb4qoMrv4
Other Channels
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1Yz...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjf...
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://vid.me/ManyFish
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
314 views Aug 2, 2021
Many Fishers
16.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/lQZv95VWA2k
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw
Keywords
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