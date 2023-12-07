Cal Washington with Dr. Daniel Nagase discuss legal options for counteracting criminal courts

Emergency room doctor and covid critic Dr. Daniel Nagase discusses his legal situation and option with Cal Washington. When to call a grand jury and how to stop contracting with the criminal bar association and its courts. Over two-and-a-half hours commercial-free.
With Hugh Reilly on thatchannel.tv.
