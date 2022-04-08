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USA and the WEST NATO alliance is SICK, TWISTED, EVIL beyond belief.
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73 views • April 08, 2022
The American alliance with NATO countries is a perverted sick twisted monster that feeds on murder, lies, war, deception, intrigue, secret devious plots against humanity, filth, homosexuality, depravity, delusions and insanity. all run by a bunch of psychopathic obsessive compulsive greedy petty self serving cowards. click link WORLD CONQUEST THROUGH WORLD JEWISH GOVERNMENT http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/przion1.htm
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