Ukraine: Burisma Whistleblower Blows Lid off From Inside, Stacks of Legit Documents w/ John Dougan

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Activist & whistleblower, John Dougan, rejoins the program to share his latest whistleblower pursuit. This time he is working with an accounting executive inside Burisma Holdings who has all the documents to prove the illegal activities by powerful players all over the world. This information implicates many democrat politicians who are hell bent at keeping a lid on this information including the Bidens and many others.
You can help this cause by donating even $1. Here is the GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-reloc...