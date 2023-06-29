Create New Account
Clown World #44: Steven Crowder's Mug Club Is YouTube's Bitch Making The Switch...
Golgotha's144,000
Steven Crowder rejected The Daily Wire's offer because Ben Schipero's contract with him require him to Obey the YouTube censors or lose a large portion of his contract. Simutainusly, Matt Walsh's video defining a Woman got him demonetized on YouTube and canceled on Twitter until superhero censorship hypocrite Elon Musk swooped in to save the definition of Women's Day...

