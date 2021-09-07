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Australia - Tyranny in action | Channel updates
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73 views • September 07, 2021
Australia and New Zealand have just had their winter months for 2021. Take a good look at what is and has been going on over there during the past few months, let it serve as an example of things to come.
Like, share and subscribe, is a choice I leave to you.
Greetings by Cory - https://youtu.be/BhVJVHqp3yY
"Escaping The Matrix" links:
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@EscapingTheMatrix:3
Brand New Tube - https://brandnewtube.com/@EscapingTheMatrix
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/escaping-the-matrix/
Wayback.tube - http://www.wayback.tube/channel/_6129823d4495d
MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/shaunoconnor8
Telegram - https://t.me/escapingthematrixofficial
Gab - https://gab.com/EscapingTheMatrixOfficial
Minds - https://www.minds.com/escaping_the_matrix/
3Speak - https://3speak.tv/user/escaping-matrix
Like, share and subscribe, is a choice I leave to you.
Greetings by Cory - https://youtu.be/BhVJVHqp3yY
"Escaping The Matrix" links:
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@EscapingTheMatrix:3
Brand New Tube - https://brandnewtube.com/@EscapingTheMatrix
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/escaping-the-matrix/
Wayback.tube - http://www.wayback.tube/channel/_6129823d4495d
MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/shaunoconnor8
Telegram - https://t.me/escapingthematrixofficial
Gab - https://gab.com/EscapingTheMatrixOfficial
Minds - https://www.minds.com/escaping_the_matrix/
3Speak - https://3speak.tv/user/escaping-matrix
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