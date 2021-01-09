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Vaccines: To Vaccinate or Not - Ep. 11 - The Smiths Of Liberty
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44 views • January 09, 2021
To vaccinate or not--that is the question. Well, you have a lot of options to choose from; Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, ImmunityBio, Altimmune, Merck. However, a majority of these vaccines are engineered using aborted fetal cells, which is morally wrong and a practice Christians should boycott. In this no doubt controversial episode, we look at what we think the Christian's response ought to be to the Covid vaccine.
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