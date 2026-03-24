80 Hospices in ONE Motel?! The Shocking Government Fraud They Don’t Want You to See

Ever wonder why YOU’RE the only one who actually cares where your tax dollars go?While you’re grinding to pay your bills, the government is running a giant money-sucking machine with zero accountability.One man just exposed a single rundown motel in Van Nuys, California with 80 different hospice businesses registered to it — and almost none of them have real patients. Just endless taxpayer-funded billings.From $250 million in kids’ lunch money disappearing into luxury cars in Minnesota, to billions vanishing into “homeless” NGOs that only create more homelessness… this is what happens when there’s no feedback loop and no “stop payment” button.This isn’t incompetence. It’s a feature.In this video I break down the brutal truth about government incentives, why fraud is inevitable, and why limited government isn’t heartless — it’s the only sane solution.If you’re tired of watching your money get flushed while politicians buy votes with it, this one will hit hard.Drop a like if you’re done subsidizing the open bar.Timestamps: Money#GovernmentFraud #TaxpayerMoney #LimitedGovernment