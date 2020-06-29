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Rage Against The ZOMBIES!
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141 views • June 29, 2020
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why he is fed up with the sanctimonious mask wearing idiots who obey social distancing rules and are enabling the deceitful bullies in government. The zombies, he says, are our enemies as much as the people pulling the strings. And he explains what he's doing about them.
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