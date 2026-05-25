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High-yield pellet mill with outstanding performance #machine #manufacturing #pelletmill #jnshare
Chinapelletline
Chinapelletline
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Today, I'd like to introduce the GXL560 biomass pellet mill, a commonly used main piece of machine in small and medium-sized pelleting plants. All molds are made of high-end wear-resistant stainless steel and using advanced vacuum furnace quenching technology. The new pressed roller surface uses a robotic alloy overlay welding process, which has improved the service life of the pressed roller like never before. The top-opening, open-type feed tray greatly reduces maintenance time. The material feeding structure ensures sealed dust discharge, uniform material feeding, and prevents material accumulation and backflow. The mold features a double-layer design, with a raw layer, a spare layer, and a dual-purpose mold of different specifications, and a lower working layer. This GXL560 pellet mill is machine with a 90KW national standard high-power motor, which provides ample and robust power, strong load capacity, and is not prone to jamming or overheating even after long-term continuous operation, making it suitable for daily batch production in factories. The machine has an hourly output of 1-1.5 tons and is suitable for a wide range of materials, including various shells, straw, wood, and chemical raw materials. If you are interested, please send a private message for consultation. We are producing pellet machine and complete lines already for 20 years. and our key machines are biomass pellet machine, wood pellet mill, wood chipper, wood crusher, wood hammer mill, rotary dryer, pellet cooler and the complete lines. The pellets diameter can be from 4 mm to 30 mm. The output is from several kilograms to several tons per hour. If any interest, feel free to connect us. Mob/WeChat/Whatsapp: +86 15053177578 Email: [email protected]

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machinemanufacturingjnsharepelletmillmachinerychannelfactoryproductsexportwoodpellet
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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