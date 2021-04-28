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Creating Viable Banking Alternatives and Strategies - guest Alan Brough
Vaccine Choice Canada
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41 views • April 28, 2021
Creating Viable Banking Alternatives & Strategies - guest Alan Brough

During a recent BC/AB Zoom meeting Alan Brough helped alleviate his fellow VCC members concerns by offering ideas for “Creating Viable Banking Alternatives and Strategies” during these financially dangerous times.

NOTE: Alan has KINDLY agreed for people to contact him via his personal email [email protected].
PLEASE be respectful of Alan’s privacy and time - his offer is beyond generous and from a heart-centered desire to try and help people through their uncertainty and fears as much as he can - NOTING that he is NOT a registered financial advisor and that his recommendations are his own personal ones. NOR is Alan representing anyone or any product and is not being paid any commission etc for his advice.

Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/

Help our First Responders and Frontline Workers "Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf

Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/

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new world orderfinancial reset
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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