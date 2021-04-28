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Creating Viable Banking Alternatives and Strategies - guest Alan Brough
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41 views • April 28, 2021
Creating Viable Banking Alternatives & Strategies - guest Alan Brough
During a recent BC/AB Zoom meeting Alan Brough helped alleviate his fellow VCC members concerns by offering ideas for “Creating Viable Banking Alternatives and Strategies” during these financially dangerous times.
NOTE: Alan has KINDLY agreed for people to contact him via his personal email [email protected].
PLEASE be respectful of Alan’s privacy and time - his offer is beyond generous and from a heart-centered desire to try and help people through their uncertainty and fears as much as he can - NOTING that he is NOT a registered financial advisor and that his recommendations are his own personal ones. NOR is Alan representing anyone or any product and is not being paid any commission etc for his advice.
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Help our First Responders and Frontline Workers "Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
During a recent BC/AB Zoom meeting Alan Brough helped alleviate his fellow VCC members concerns by offering ideas for “Creating Viable Banking Alternatives and Strategies” during these financially dangerous times.
NOTE: Alan has KINDLY agreed for people to contact him via his personal email [email protected].
PLEASE be respectful of Alan’s privacy and time - his offer is beyond generous and from a heart-centered desire to try and help people through their uncertainty and fears as much as he can - NOTING that he is NOT a registered financial advisor and that his recommendations are his own personal ones. NOR is Alan representing anyone or any product and is not being paid any commission etc for his advice.
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Help our First Responders and Frontline Workers "Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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