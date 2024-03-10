ENCOURATING ONE ANOTHER TO WORSHIP AND FELLOWSHIP 3, Hebrews 10:23-25; Joshua 1:6-9; Deuteronomy 31:7,23; Numbers 27:23; Deuteronomy 17:14-19, 20240309

Hebrews
10:23-25; Joshua 1:6-9;
Deuteronomy 31:7,23; Numbers 27:23; Deuteronomy 17:14-19
(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)
23 Let us hold fast the profession of our faith without wavering; (for he is faithful that promised;)
24 and let us consider one another to provoke unto love and to good works:
25 not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching. Amen! (Hebrews 10:23-25)
Learn more at:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,
www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4
Email: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.