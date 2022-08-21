Bird Clan Kitchen Party - Stealthy Weasel, Secret Agendas Revealed, The Great Awakening in Tulsa, Q, DJT, Anons

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The Bird Clan Kitchen Party is a MEMEtastic(!) Medicine Production of Bird Clan Messenger, which shares news, information, and teachings on the Great Awakening, Prophecies, Traditional Culture, and geopolitics from a Conservative perspective. The Creator, Teachings from the Ancestors, Totems, the Medicine Wheel, and Q form the foundation of our work. Deepest gratitude to Patriots around the world. Join Us. #WWG1WGA
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