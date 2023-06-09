Create New Account
EPOCH TV | Kash Patel discusses the DJT indictment.
EPOCH TV | Kash's Korner with Jan Jekeliek

Kash Patel discusses the DJT indictment.

He explains why President Trump is covered under the Presidential Records Act & the fact that the Espionage Act does not supersede the Presidential Records Act.


Basically the whole indictment is bogus.


#StandWithTrump


full episode: https://www.theepochtimes.com/kashs-corner-live-trump-indictment-two-tier-system-of-justice-and-what-this-means-for-america_5322644.html

trump indictmentepoch tvkashs corner

