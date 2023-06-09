EPOCH TV | Kash Patel discusses the DJT indictment.

EPOCH TV | Kash's Korner with Jan Jekeliek
Kash Patel discusses the DJT indictment.
He explains why President Trump is covered under the Presidential Records Act & the fact that the Espionage Act does not supersede the Presidential Records Act.
Basically the whole indictment is bogus.
#StandWithTrump
full episode: https://www.theepochtimes.com/kashs-corner-live-trump-indictment-two-tier-system-of-justice-and-what-this-means-for-america_5322644.html
