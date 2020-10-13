THIS IS IT 💉 TIME TO MAKE YOUR CHOICE: RIGHT OR WRONG?

DISCLAIMER: I do not know the context of this video which appears to show a man being forced to get a coronavirus shot.



I found this on a popular forum. The way it was embedded made it impossible to even figure out where it was hosted. There was no context given. I managed to at least get it to run independently by going into the page source and ripping what I thought was the file out of it. I then dropped it into a Russian download site that was all Russian because every last English download site failed, and it found it and downloaded it. It ended up being on Bitchute but I searched for hours and could not find out where on Bitchute. It may be a private video.



Here is what can be known from the audio of the video:



1. The guy being forced to get the shot called an ambulance.

2. The doctors are forcing him to get the shot because he has a cough.

3. The guy getting the shot has a cell phone and was able to upload the entire incident, and the doctors had to know it was happening.

4. Two of the doctors that actually restrained the guy for the shot were wearing body cams.

5. It is possible this happened in a nut house, but why the other context? How did the guy end up in this situation from an ambulance call? If he was insane, why would he be allowed to have a phone to cause mayhem with?

6. He was clearly not getting psych meds, the shot was for something else.



7. The guy getting the shot sure did not sound insane.

Despite having the Russian download site be able to snipe the video, I cannot find the original page it was on to get context. So I am posting this just for thought. It took HOURS to finally download this. Why was this obscured so badly?



Even if the guy was "declared insane" that's such an easy label to apply that with a simple mandate from the government, this could happen to anyone. Don't want your shot?



You're a paranoid NUT CASE, we have a world to save!!!