The White Paper Movement Led To The Death Of The CCP; 25,000 People Were Secretly Imprisoned

摘要：On December 6th, Miles Guo revealed on GETTR that Xi Jinping believed that the White Paper Movement had shaken the CCP's fundamentals and led to a crisis of party collapse. He said harsh words to the party and ordered that within the White Paper Movement, all the planners and participants of the attack were identified, and none were spared.
