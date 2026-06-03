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Nanotech Blues
Dydufiufr
Dydufiufr
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Got these nanotech blues, crawlin' through my veins

Got these nanotech blues, runnin' through my brain

Microscopic troubles, causin' macroscopic pain

I trusted what was in the air, now I can't breathe the same

I trusted what was in the air, now my lungs feel the strain

Invisible invaders, and I got no one to blame

Quantum dots and nanobots, can't fix my broken heart

Quantum dots and nanobots, tearing my world apart

Million-dollar science, but my world's still fallin' apart

Nanotech blues, so small you can't see

Nanotech blues, got a hold on me

Molecular machines, workin' day and night

Still can't make my heavy burden light

I trusted what was in the water, drank it down so deep

I trusted what was in the water, now in darkness I weep

Now these tiny terrors, rob me of my sleep

Engineer promised me, a cure at atomic scale

Engineer promised me, a fix that would not fail

But you can't program a robot, to make a broken heart feel whole

They say the future's nano

But my troubles remain so grand

These atomic-sized solutions

I just can't understand

Nanotech blues, so small you can't see

Nanotech blues, got a hold on me

Molecular machines, workin' day and night

Still can't make my heavy burden light

Somethin' in my food now, changin' how I think

Somethin' in my food now, pushin' me to the brink

While the hidden masters, push me to the brink

These machines are takin' over, no one knows who pulls the strings

These machines are takin' over, what tomorrow brings

Silent revolution, through the air and everything

When the last human wakes up, will they know what's been done?

When the last human wakes up, will they see what's begun?

Can we stop these nanobots, or is their course too late to reverse?

Keywords
nanotechnologybluesnanotechnanobotsneurolinkneuronet
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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