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Got these nanotech blues, crawlin' through my veins
Got these nanotech blues, runnin' through my brain
Microscopic troubles, causin' macroscopic pain
I trusted what was in the air, now I can't breathe the same
I trusted what was in the air, now my lungs feel the strain
Invisible invaders, and I got no one to blame
Quantum dots and nanobots, can't fix my broken heart
Quantum dots and nanobots, tearing my world apart
Million-dollar science, but my world's still fallin' apart
Nanotech blues, so small you can't see
Nanotech blues, got a hold on me
Molecular machines, workin' day and night
Still can't make my heavy burden light
I trusted what was in the water, drank it down so deep
I trusted what was in the water, now in darkness I weep
Now these tiny terrors, rob me of my sleep
Engineer promised me, a cure at atomic scale
Engineer promised me, a fix that would not fail
But you can't program a robot, to make a broken heart feel whole
They say the future's nano
But my troubles remain so grand
These atomic-sized solutions
I just can't understand
Nanotech blues, so small you can't see
Nanotech blues, got a hold on me
Molecular machines, workin' day and night
Still can't make my heavy burden light
Somethin' in my food now, changin' how I think
Somethin' in my food now, pushin' me to the brink
While the hidden masters, push me to the brink
These machines are takin' over, no one knows who pulls the strings
These machines are takin' over, what tomorrow brings
Silent revolution, through the air and everything
When the last human wakes up, will they know what's been done?
When the last human wakes up, will they see what's begun?
Can we stop these nanobots, or is their course too late to reverse?