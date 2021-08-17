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Behind the good cop, bad cop Presidential Theater scenes
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51 views • August 17, 2021
I had a fresh recognition of the show that is playing out in front of us.
The main ingredient is the presidential emergency declaration that, according to THEIR RULES, put FEMA in charge of this country. That order is still in effect. NEITHER Trump NOR Biden are in charge of anything but jerking your emotions around.
The USofA and world trajectories are pretty clear. Get ready to play whatever role you intend to choose when the going gets tough.
The main ingredient is the presidential emergency declaration that, according to THEIR RULES, put FEMA in charge of this country. That order is still in effect. NEITHER Trump NOR Biden are in charge of anything but jerking your emotions around.
The USofA and world trajectories are pretty clear. Get ready to play whatever role you intend to choose when the going gets tough.
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