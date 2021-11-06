© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin say the same NWO Satanist globalist Bolsheviks who destroyed Russia are now destroying America
Follow
2
Share
Report
343 views • November 06, 2021
Vladimir Putin and the 16th ring planet Pleiadians are saying that the Draco reptilian chimera aliens’ “woke” Satanist Western values are creating crimes against humanity, and that the same Dracos who ran the Bolsheviks in Russia are destroying America today. For Russian Christian women, it is a shame to walk around without women’s head coverings, and they prefer to cover their heads. Therefore, unlike the “Jezebel spirit filled” America, Russia is not rampant with Draco reptilian chimera alien “gay mafia elite” LGBTPB (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality) orgy child sex magick Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal Satanist spirit cooking ritual naked feminist witches running around with placards screaming “women’s equality,” and all military officers above the rank of colonel being initiated into the Satanist Draco brotherhood by anal sodomy penetration initiation ceremony gang rape by the “pink brotherhood” of Nazi SS Schutzstaffel reptilian hybrid military generals, and Nazi President Donald Trump raping 12 year old children, and the current actual U.S. president Hillary Clinton high priestess witch who runs the Joe Biden clone running around lesbian raping and pulling out the intestines alive and sawing off the arms alive and gauging out the eyes alive and pulling out the brains with forceps through the nostrils alive of little girls to eat them, and End Times apostate harlot Church’s Satanist witch religious Christian freak horde women running around with their heads uncovered and pastoring the churches, and selling of hundreds of thousands of Baal Moloch abortion clinic child sacrifice temple live babies being sold for food & sex & rituals & experiments just as in ancient Sumerian Draco times, and all hell breaking loose in America and Australia and UK and Sweden and all other Western feminist nations that are under God’s judgment wrath by sword & famine & plague. It is amazing that Alex Jones is now admitting that Vladimir is right, when up to now he had been vilifying Russia and China and Iran to whom the U.S. presidents and their Draco bosses sold nuclear missiles to, in order to be used by Satan Lucifer to incite war between the humans for depopulation extermination as in every era. The U.S. presidents and leaders gave nuclear bombs to the Soviet Union and China and Iran. The real Christians’ sermons must be waking Alex Jones to the truth, so that means the real Christians getting cooked alive every day by CIA microwave oven weapons has not been totally in vain. I cannot say the same for all the cowardly traitor silent pastors and the millions of Western feminist nations’ religious Christian freak hordes who are shouting, “God bless America the global Illuminati genocide army headquarters,” and “vote child rapist Donald Trump another 4 years,” and “Support our troops and their genocide and narcotics industry and gang-stalking of real Christians.” However, the problem with Alex Jones is that he hides all the important critical vital truths, such as that the Pentagon Joint Chiefs of Staff tried to missile the White House and Capitol building to start a nuclear war, and Donald Trump tried to start nuclear war to stay in office and prematurely start the NWO, and the thousands of children raped and tortured and eaten in the torture chambers underneath the White House, and the need to pull down the Isis Statue of Liberty and Osiris phallic symbol Washington Monument and Isis vagina symbol White House oval office, and warning about the Nazi 5th Reich space fleet imperial clone army avatars in American military and Chinese military uniforms that are infiltrating America by the thousands, and all other information that needs to be shared and exposed and warned and shouted out now.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.