Russia To Cut Europe’s Natural Gas Flow

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/pzx6ef6e'
07/25/2022 CNBC Television: Russia will cut European gas flow via Nord Stream to 20% as a result of what Russia says is a turbine issue. This would force Europe to ration gas, and hit the economy enormously