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Dr Vladimir Zelenko: Uncensored Science: Truth Protocols Part 2
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572 views • October 07, 2021
A global push for more vaccinations, fear of new variants, and new government proposed lockdown measures... Despite large numbers of people having already received these shots, the pressure and fear have only grown calling into question what's really going on.
Are we on the right path in this pandemic, and what does the science reveal? Dr Vladimir Zelenko is back at the table to continue our discussion on scientific censorship, treatment protocols, and what's really happening on the frontlines.
You know if more and more people getting these COVID shots, there are a growing number of people suffering from serious adverse effects... but their voices are being silenced. Joni shows a video from them (We Want To Be Heard) #wewanttobeheard
Other guests around the table include: Rachel Lamb Brown, Cindy Johnston, Rebecca Lamb Weiss, and Cindy Murdock.
Learn about the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).
Do you need prayer? Call 1 (800) 329-0029
RELATED LINKS:
https://youtu.be/ZuaVkvdRldk
https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/
https://youtu.be/mINDO2RlEzw
https://covid.daystar.com/
https://www.daystar.com/joni
SOURCE: https://player.lightcast.com/0ATMzYzN
Are we on the right path in this pandemic, and what does the science reveal? Dr Vladimir Zelenko is back at the table to continue our discussion on scientific censorship, treatment protocols, and what's really happening on the frontlines.
You know if more and more people getting these COVID shots, there are a growing number of people suffering from serious adverse effects... but their voices are being silenced. Joni shows a video from them (We Want To Be Heard) #wewanttobeheard
Other guests around the table include: Rachel Lamb Brown, Cindy Johnston, Rebecca Lamb Weiss, and Cindy Murdock.
Learn about the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).
Do you need prayer? Call 1 (800) 329-0029
RELATED LINKS:
https://youtu.be/ZuaVkvdRldk
https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/
https://youtu.be/mINDO2RlEzw
https://covid.daystar.com/
https://www.daystar.com/joni
SOURCE: https://player.lightcast.com/0ATMzYzN
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