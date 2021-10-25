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A Bioforming Pandemic (1st of 5) - "Official Lies" - H5N1 in North America - Coinfection
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160 views • October 25, 2021
- "Official lies" involving first case of H5N1 in North America
- H5N1 patient might have had coinfection with common cold
- Briefly discuss the work of Ron Fouchier and his effort to make Avian Flu both more transmissible and lethal.
- Case of Avian Flu spike in China
Find series "playlist" with this direct link:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#bioform
Our 22 part series from 2012 shows how the current pandemic had a trial run. We saw this coming and watched and reported on the big setup as it was happening.
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2012/09/series-links-bioforming-pandemic.html
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
- H5N1 patient might have had coinfection with common cold
- Briefly discuss the work of Ron Fouchier and his effort to make Avian Flu both more transmissible and lethal.
- Case of Avian Flu spike in China
Find series "playlist" with this direct link:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#bioform
Our 22 part series from 2012 shows how the current pandemic had a trial run. We saw this coming and watched and reported on the big setup as it was happening.
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2012/09/series-links-bioforming-pandemic.html
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
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