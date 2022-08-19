Glenn Beck | ‘New Research’ finds THIS is Fueling Monkeypox Outbreaks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
GLENN BECK - Sometimes Glenn cant keep a straight face...
‘New research’ finds THIS is fueling monkeypox outbreaks
Thanks to political correctness, we've been told for months now that monkeypox outbreaks simply have been fueled by skin-to-skin contact. But now, as NBC News reports, 'new research' finds there's a more accurate reason for the virus' spread. Glenn details the important update in this clip, and he explains that those telling us to 'follow the science,' maybe weren't following the science...
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn