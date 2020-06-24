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It is on! India gives the green light to their troops to fire at will! China is FURIOUS!
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56 views • June 24, 2020
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In this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we talk about the escalation of conflict and the Possibility of a Chinese and Indian nuclear war!
You must be ready for that possibility as your life could depend on it!
Always Ready!
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https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
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Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
———————————————————————
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
----------------------------------------------------------------------
In this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we talk about the escalation of conflict and the Possibility of a Chinese and Indian nuclear war!
You must be ready for that possibility as your life could depend on it!
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
———————————————————————
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
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