This Is A Trap
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday |

Do Not Accept The Premise

* Libs are all-in with the left-wing [Soros] machine; they love street chaos and fear.

* This is an intentional plan.

* Leftists can’t have empowered people.

* America has incredible, amazing potential — but it’s going to be hard to overcome liberalism and their race essentialism.

* Libs replaced class warfare with race.

* You’re being set up.

* Don’t fall into the trap.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 15 May 2023

https://rumble.com/v2nx10y-soros-self-defense-and-the-power-of-fear-ep.-2011-05152023.html

Keywords
violenceactivismself defensecommunismsocialismdan bonginoliberalismgeorge sorosfascismself protectiontyrannymarxismprogressivismdivisionleftismideologyradicalismtotalitarianismdespotismculture warauthoritarianismcorporatismwokeismregressivism

